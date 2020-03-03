Voting deadlines approaching for May Primary

POINT PLEASANT — The Primary Election in West Virginia is May 12 and there are many approaching deadlines for registration and absentee ballots.

The deadline to register for voting is April 21. As previously reported by the Point Pleasant Register, according to the Mason County Clerk’s Office, you can register to vote at the clerk’s office or online at the W.Va. Secretary of State website. The document required to register needs a name and the physical address — which could be a driver’s license, utility bill, bank statement, or government document.

People who will turn 18 years old by the General Election on Nov. 3 are eligible to register to vote and participate in the Primary Election — even if they are 17 in April.

Early voting will be April 29 through May 9. Residents can participate in the early voting at the clerk’s office Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. On Saturdays during the early voting period, the office will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for voting.

Absentee ballots can be requested until May 6. The request applications must be back in the office by May 6. The ballots must be post marked by election day on May 12.

Emergency absentee ballots — for those in hospitals or nursing homes — can be requested at the clerk’s office from May 5 through May 12.

As of Monday afternoon, the Mason County Clerk’s Office reported 18,206 registered voters in the county. This count includes active and inactive voters in all precincts and political parties. There are 7,535 registered democrats, 6,913 republicans, 2,894 claim no party, 747 independent, 91 libertarian, 22 mountain, and 3 green party.

