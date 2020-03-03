‘Career Connections’ event March 18

POINT PLEASANT — The Family Resource Network (FRN) is organizing a Career Connections training with a style that resembles a television show.

FRN conducts quarterly trainings for Career Connections participants. On March 18, the training will be similar to the show Shark Tank. The event will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the community building at the Nazarene Church in Point Pleasant. Career Connections and trainings are for 16-24 year old people looking to get employment help.

“The youth who participate will be coming up with a product that they think they can sell,” said FRN member Bree Ramey. “Then they will do a presentation for a panel of judges — the judges are all community members in the area. They youth have to present for them and then we pick a winner at the end.”

Ramey said there will be mentors form the community to assist the groups in figuring out their ideas. The groups will come up with a product, a business plan and estimate the costs to create their product.

Ramey gave an example of one of last year’s products, which was a screen protector for your phone that keeps other people from seeing the information on your screen. The protector also allows you to see the screen better in the sunlight.

“I think (the training is) to explore entrepreneurship as an option for a career,” Ramey said. “That’s not something in our area that … a lot of education is provided for.”

For those looking to register in the event or other opportunities with Career Connections, contact the Career Connections workforce office at (304) 917-6129.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-4.jpg

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (3040 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (3040 675-1333, ext. 1992.