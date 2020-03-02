Senior centers plan St. Patrick’s Day parties

MASON COUNTY — St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated by Mason County’s senior citizens at the two senior centers during the month of March.

Parties will be held at both the Gene Salem Senior Center in Point Pleasant and the Mason Senior Center on March 17 at 10 a.m. There will be cupcakes and punch, and those attending are asked to bring snacks to share.

Other activities at the Mason center will include:

March 4 – Wellness checks and a presentation on “Colorectal Cancer Awareness” by Angela Dorsey, R.N., at 10 a.m.;

March 25 – “Premium Related Appeals” presentation by Ann Dalton at 11:30 a.m.; and,

March 30 – Crafts with Missie at 10 a.m.

Regular weekly activities are bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Healthy Steps Exercise Group on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.; and music and church service on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

In Point Pleasant, activities will be:

March 11 – Wellness and blood pressure checks by Ruth Upton, R.N. at 10:30 a.m., followed by the presentation “Colorectal Cancer Awareness” by Malissa Slone, R.N.;

March 24 – “Premium Related Appeals” presentation by Ann Dalton at 11 a.m.;

March 26 – A presentation, “How to Find a Good Financial Caregiver” by Hope Roush of Ohio Valley Bank at 10:30 a.m.; and,

March 31 – Crafts with Yvette at 10 a.m.

Regular activities are bingo on Mondays and Fridays, Senior Center Country Band on Wednesdays, and church service or Bible study on Thursdays. All begin at 10 a.m.

March is also designated as “National Nutrition Month.” The centers serve lunch each weekday at 11:30 a.m. In addition, the Mason County Action Group delivers meals to those who are homebound.

To support these services, a “Meals on Wheels Bingo” fundraiser will be held March 9 at the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. There will be concessions, a 50/50 drawing, and door prizes.

For more information on senior programs, call 304-675-2369.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

