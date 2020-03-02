PPIB announces flower colors, events

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant in Bloom, a local garden club, has announced the city’s flower colors for 2020 and is planning several activities for the coming months.

The flower colors for 2020 are bright pink and purple. Molly Park, a member of Point Pleasant in Bloom, said the colors should be used for flowers around the city and at homes.

“We’re hoping (residents) use them when they plant flowers in front of their houses and flower boxes and things like that to decorate the town in the summer time,” Park said.

Park added that the hanging baskets — which are paid for by the city, Point Pleasant in Bloom and Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club — and potted plants will have pink and purple flowers throughout the city.

Park said the club with host a planting day, which is scheduled for May 16, for residents to help plant the flowers on Main and Viand streets.

Point Pleasant in Bloom also works on a community project each year, according to Park. In the past, this project included a swing a Krodel Park or pet waste stations which provide plastic bags at public parks. The club regularly plants and maintains flowers in the summer months, plants a butterfly garden at Krodel park, encourages recycling in schools and the city, organizes a citywide yard sale and works with 4-H groups, schools, church groups, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts for the annual Spring Clean-Up Day. Club organizer, Anna Herdman, said the clean-up day will likely be the first or second Saturday of April. Herdman said the club also works with Mason County Tourism Director Denny Bellamy, for the clean-up day.

The club holds fundraisers each season, such as nut and candy sales, barbecue lunches for offices and businesses in the city, and perennial plant sales. The plant sale is scheduled for May 2 at the parking lot beside the courthouse.

Currently, the club is giving out redbud trees to beautify the city. These trees, which were donated by the club and Rick and Tanya Handley, are small trees that residents do not need to have trimmed.

“I’ve noticed that people are afraid of the large trees and they are cutting them down,” Park said. “We would discourage that.”

Park said these trees would be less worry for homeowners but would still provide live habitat for animals. The trees will be available on Tuesday, March 3.

Herdman and Park said the club welcomes new members and input from community residents about projects. Point Pleasant in Bloom meets every third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Village Pizza. For more information, contact Anna Herdman at 304-675-1865.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

