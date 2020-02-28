Board of Education approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education approved agenda items during its meeting on Tuesday evening.

The following consents were approved: Out of state travel for John Arnott and Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High Varsity Golf Team, to travel to Southern Pines, N.C., from March 31 thru April 1. Golf Boosters will be the funding source; Karra Hatfield, Jody Keefer, Sandra Keefer, and Shawna Warner, as approved drivers for the 2019/20 school year. Their driving records have been approved by the WV Department of Motor Vehicles; Volunteers from Ashton Elementary, Beale Elementary, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, and Point Pleasant Primary: Nicole Abboud, Lisa Mauch, Troy Sowards, Lisa Mayes, Vicky Taylor, Marla Cottrill, Tim Cottrill, Mary Farley, Christopher Payne, Patrick Brown, Alexandria Garcia, Serenity Kirts, Joshua Marcum, Kendall Neal; The membership of Mason County Schools, into the food service cooperative known as the Multi-County Child Nutrition Cooperative, for the purpose of providing high quality, low cost food service items; The request for two Mason County students to attend school in Jackson County for the 2020/21 school year.

The board approved the following policies: #1540-Termination of Administrative Contracts, on a five day review and comment period; #2460.03-Independent Educational Evaluations, on a five day review and comment period; #7100-Facilities Planning, on a five day review and comment period; #8315-Information Management, on a five day review and comment period; #8330-Student Records, on a five day review and comment period; #8400-School Safety, on a five day review and comment period; #8660-Transportation of Students in Private Vehicles, on a five day review and comment period; #9600-Staff/Student Participation in Community Events, on a five day review and comment period.

The following professional personnel matters were approved: Family Medical Leave for Tammy Burns, Teacher, Hannan Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Resignation of Rebecca Haer, Third Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, effective June 30, 2020, due to retirement; Resignation of Pamela Hay, Third Grade Teacher, Leon Elementary, effective June 30, 2020, due to retirement; Resignation of Angela Long, Mathematics Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective June 30, 2020, due to retirement; The transfer of Susan Krichbaum, 7-12 Grade English/LA Teacher, Wahama Jr/Sr High, to Spanish Teacher, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Approve the employment of the following as Substitute Teachers, effective 2019/20 school year: Clarissa Alabi-Isama, Gregory Howell, Kelsey McDaniel, Tebaliah Martindale, Justin Morgan, and Delores Thomas.

For service personnel matters, the board approved the resignation of Betty Matheny, Executive Secretary, Transportation, effective June 30, 2020, due to retirement.

The following extra-curricular personnel matters were approved: Resignation of Bill Rice, Jr High Golf Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective February 13; Resignation of Paul Sayre, 8th Grade Boys Basketball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective February 12; Resignation of Steve Tarbett, Jr High Assistant Baseball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective June 30; Employment of Don Linger, GEAR UP Interventionist, on an as needed basis, effective 2019/20 school year; Employment of Wayne Richardson, Head Varsity Baseball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2019/20 school year; Employment of William Wood, Assistant Varsity Boys Track Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2019/20 school year; Placement of Richard Blain and Kyle McGee, as Athletic Assistants, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for the 2019/20 school year — these are unpaid positions.

The board approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Mason County Board of Education and Debra Eddy, to provide school psychology services for the remainder of the 2019/20 school year. Special Education will be the funding source.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements totalling $694,388.19

The next Mason County Board of Education regular meeting is March 10 at 6 p.m. There will be a special statutory business meetiing on March 10 at 5:45 p.m.

