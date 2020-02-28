‘Bikes, BBQ, Bluegrass’ expands in June

POINT PLEASANT — The Bikes, BBQ and Bluegrass festival will return in June for the fourth year at Riverfront Park, but with an extra day of events.

The festival, June 12-13, will have several main events — including bicycle rides, barbecue competitions and bluegrass entertainment.

Gabe Roush, a city council member who helps organize the festival’s activities, said they will have four different cycling routes this year. The routes will be 44 miles, 26 miles, 20 flat miles and 6 in-town miles. The registration cost for cyclists is $25, which includes a t-shirt and discounted concert tickets.

On Friday night, there will be a chicken wing eating contest. For barbecue, Saturday will consists of an amateur BBQ contest. Roush said more details about these events will be available in the coming weeks.

This year is the second year for the festival to host bluegrass entertainers. Roush said there will be local bands performing on Friday night for about three hours for a free concert. On Saturday, some nationally known bluegrass groups will be taking the stage. Some of those bands include Larry Cordle, Caleb Daugherty Band, Alan Bibey and Grasstowne. The bands will play at the Riverfront Amphitheater from 7-10 p.m. Roush said tickets to Saturday’s concert are on sale now online for $15. Tickets can be purchased at the event for $20. Registered cyclists can purchase their tickets for $10.

“It’s a park and rec. project, so any proceeds that we have will go toward a park and rec project in the city or will go back into this event to help keep it going,” Roush said. “We’re really excited to promote physical activity with the cycling and promote our Appalachian heritage with the bluegrass music and trying to build that back up in our community.”

