OHIO VALLEY — The 11th annual Discover Appalachia Travel Expo will take place on March 14 at Gallia Academy Middle School in Gallipolis.

Slated for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., admission is free. An event for all ages, the expo gives exhibitors the opportunity to showcase travel, historic and business destinations from all over the region and connect one-on-one with the general public.

Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Amanda Crouse said the Discover Appalachia Travel Expo is beneficial to both Gallia County and the surrounding region.

“It’s a great networking opportunity that gives the exhibitors the opportunity to market themselves and magnify their exposure to the public. By working with surrounding communities, southeastern Ohio is stronger as a whole, which directly benefits our individual counties,” said Crouse. “It also educates the community members about what their area has to offer, not only in their backyard, but all across the region.”

The past four years, organizers have been working to revamp the event, making some changes to increase guest attendance and along with a name change. Supporters say the expo is also looking to bring some new activities for adults and children throughout the day such as health screenings provided by Holzer Health System, Magic Mirror, the Ohio Wildlife Center, Hoover, Ball Archery, Captain USA, Anna and Belle will be there for photo opportunities. Boardroom46 will be doing “Make and Takes” at their booth throughout the day and a small petting zoo will be also be available outside where children and adults can get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

“We are excited to be a part of this event. We wholeheartedly believe it will be a great opportunity for our local and regional businesses to promote themselves to potential customers. We hope to see the expo grow and expand in the coming years,” said Gallia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elisha Orsbon.

Pictured is a scene from last year’s travel expo which included a popular indoor, archery activity. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_3.20-Expo-2.jpg Pictured is a scene from last year’s travel expo which included a popular indoor, archery activity. OVP File Photos Pictured is this young one enjoying the petting zoo at last year’s travel expo. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_3.20-Expo-1.jpg Pictured is this young one enjoying the petting zoo at last year’s travel expo. OVP File Photos

