‘Meals-on-Wheels’ benefit

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Action Group’s meals-on-wheels program will be benefiting from a local fundraiser on March 9.

The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 has chosen the Mason County Action Group (MCAG) as the recipient of its March charity bingo on Monday, March 9 at 7 p.m. Each month, the Moose Lodge hosts a charity bingo each month, usually for a local cause.

Missy Wolfe, the nutrition supervisor for MCAG, said all the proceeds raised form the bingo event will benefit the meals-on-wheels program and its operating cost.

Wolfe said the month of March celebrates “March for Meals.” Wolfe said MCAG hopes to expand the fundraising each year to celebrate the organization and its offers all month.

Wolfe said they currently serve 95 people with their meal delivery system.

“Meals-on-wheels is a great program,” Wolfe said. “We’re trying to help the homebound that cannot get out.”

MCAG operates two senior centers in Mason County — the Gene Salem Senior Center in Point Pleasant, open 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and the Mason Senior Center in Mason, open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Both senior centers serve hot meals Monday-Friday at 11: 30 a.m. with a suggested donation based on monthly income.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

