Schools prepare for ‘Reading Week’

MASON COUNTY — Mason County Schools will be participating in Reading Week, March 2-6, with themed meals and book activities.

Beverly Glaze, food service director, created Dr. Seuss themed breakfasts and lunches for the whole week. These food items include “goose juice and truffula fruit,” the classic “green eggs and ham,” “Mr. Ned’s made in bed breakfast bread,” and more for breakfast. The lunch items include “hop on pop popcorn chicken,” “swirls and whirls of french fries,” “Seuss cake,” “Cat in the Hat parfait,” and even “Horton Hears a hamburger.”

Glaze said the Dr. Seuss menus will be used for all grade levels throughout the county.

“I picked the Dr. Seuss theme because March 2 is Dr. Seuss’s birthday and I wanted to go beyond just celebrating one day with Green Eggs and Ham, the usual lunch on his birthday,” Glaze said.

Glaze said she enjoys creating menus to collaborate with school activities.

Many of the elementary schools in the county have activities planned to celebrate reading week.

Stacey Walton, the principal at Point Pleasant Intermediate School, said her students will begin the week with partner reading. The book fair will be going on during the week also. Walton said students that bring a signed drawing ticket, after they read a Dr. Seuss book, will receive prizes. The students will also have dress-up days that correlate to particular books.

Leon Elementary will also have themed dress-up days each day. The students will have buddy reading, guest readers and random readers over the intercom of original student writings, according to Principal Alesia Green. Leon will also have contest throughout the week, such as Dr. Seuss trivia and “Name that Book.”

Point Pleasant Primary School will have dress-up days to correlate with the book being read each particular day. Books will be read each evening on the primary school’s Facebook page to get students ready for the upcoming day. Special visitors will also visit the school to read to students.

New Haven Elementary will be sticking to the Dr. Seuss theme with their books and dress-up days. Students will also receive bookmarks and listen to readings over the intercom.

By Kayla Hawthorne

