Mason ‘spring clean up’ planned

MASON — Spring clean up for the Town of Mason was discussed when council members held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, and council members Sarah Stover, Becky Pearson, Steve Ohlinger and Sharon Kearns.

Stover initiated the town clean up conversation, mentioning last year people were charged a flat fee for the disposal, but had to haul their own items to the wastewater plant. There was discussion of the possibility of more people participating if the town went back to curbside pickup. Stover said some people do not have the vehicles necessary to transport their own trash.

Police Chief Colton McKinney said each of his officers has been given a designated area of the town to be on the lookout for excessive trash and junk cars. Plans are to enforce the ordinance pertaining to trash and brush, and issue citations if necessary.

In the end, the discussion was tabled until the next meeting to see how much money was lost last year with the cost of the dumpsters. It was also mentioned that the fee might need to be increased.

Lee and Lisa Gangwer appeared before the council requesting the town help pay a bill they incurred after moving to a house on Second Street. Lisa Gangwer said the couple had issues with water not draining and coming up in their basement. Since no one had lived in the house for some time, it was unknown by the couple or town workers where the main line was located.

The Gangwers had to have a company dig up their yard to find the line, only to find the problem was mostly in the main line. Lee Gangwer commended the town workers for their help.

The mayor said she would speak with the town attorney and insurance agent to see what can be done.

In other action, the council:

Heard from resident Virginia Doeffer regarding her high water bill, and it was told her meter is being sent off for testing;

Approved an $11,503 drawdown for the wastewater project as presented by Kathy Elliott of Region II Planning and Development;

Heard a concern from Councilwoman Stover that some businesses are behind on their Business and Occupation Tax;

Discussed hiring an electrician to fix issues at the senior center;

Signed an agreement with 911 to have the emergency services office run license plates and weapons through their new system;

Denied a donation request from the Wahama High School Choir Dinner Theater;

Heard a report that the work on the Fourth Street storm drains has been completed;

Held the first reading of the revised Construction and/or Building Permit ordinance, with two more readings before becoming effective on March 19; and,

Discussed the Easter egg hunt, with Pastor Josh Waybright of Faith Baptist Church offering to partner with the town for the event.

The next meeting will be March 5 at 6:30 p.m.

