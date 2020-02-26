Board discusses new purchasing co-op

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education discussed nutrition food purchasing cooperatives during its meeting on Tuesday evening.

At the beginning of the meeting, the pledge of allegiance was led by Point Pleasant High School’s Mu Alpha Theta, which is a two-year college and high school math honor society. The students must complete a set number of math service hours in tutoring and have a 3.5 overall grade point average.

The board also congratulated Brady Sayre in Jeff Wamsley’s graphic design class for being the winner of the new logo contest. The new logo will be used for projects by the Board, including t-shirts and websites.

Patrick Leggett, Point Pleasant High School counselor, addressed the board in an executive session to discuss “personnel matters.”

Beverly Glaze, the director of food services, reported to council about creating a new purchasing cooperative. The school system currently belongs to Southwest Cooperative Purchasing Group with several other counties. The bid for the co-op always goes to US Foods, according to Glaze. US Food is starting its annual “ramping down,” according to Glaze, which means that foods with expiration dates may not be available soon, even though Mason County Schools continue into June.

Glaze said that she has talked to other counties about creating a new co-op — which will be named the Multi-county Child Nutrition Cooperative with four counties. To officially begin the new co-op, Glaze would have to resign from the Southwest Cooperative Purchasing Group and then submit the official paperwork. Glaze said she cannot be totally sure what company would get the bid for the new purchasing group, but she has a “strong feeling” that Gordon Food Service (GFS) would be awarded. The board thanked Glaze for being proactive and doing the extra work to compare benefits of creating a new co-op.

Brady Sayre won the logo contest for Mason County Schools. His logo will be used in the future by the school district. Sayre is pictured in the back row, left, with his instructor Jeff Wamsley, right, and with the board of education members. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_BOE-Logo.jpg Brady Sayre won the logo contest for Mason County Schools. His logo will be used in the future by the school district. Sayre is pictured in the back row, left, with his instructor Jeff Wamsley, right, and with the board of education members. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP Point Pleasant High School’s Mu Alpha Theta math honor society led the pledge during the meeting. Members are pictured with the board of education members. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_BOE-MAT.jpg Point Pleasant High School’s Mu Alpha Theta math honor society led the pledge during the meeting. Members are pictured with the board of education members. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

