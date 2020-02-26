‘Lenten Lunches’ served until Easter

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Ministerial is again hosting Lenten Lunches this Easter season.

The free lunches begins at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesdays at Trinity United Methodist Church. A donation will be collected at the door, and all donations go to the Mason County Samaritan Fund, which is used to help some of the most vulnerable in our community to help them meet immediate needs.

“We use the money to meet immediate needs in the community,” said Chip Bennet, ministerial member and treasurer of the Samaritan Fund. These immediate needs include groceries, utility bills, medicines and more.

Bennet said lunches are typically soup and sandwiches prepared by a different church each week.

The schedule for this year is as follows, March 4 by Trinity UMC, March 11 by Bellemead and Beech Hill United Methodist Churches, March 19 by Church of the Nazarene, March 25 by Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, April 1 by New Hope Bible Baptist, and April 8 by Good Shepherd and Heights United Methodist Churches.

“It’s an opportunity for churches to work together, especially during Lent, leading up to Easter,” Bennet said, adding this is his sixth year part of the group, but the Mason County Ministerial has been hosting Lenten Lunches for many years before that.

Bennet said everyone is welcome to come to Trinity United Methodist Church to share a meal and worship together.

