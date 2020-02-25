Pomeroy heats up for ‘Cabin Fever Fest’

POMEROY — Over the weekend, downtown Pomeroy was full of patrons from in and out of town to enjoy the third annual Cabin Fever Music Festival.

Musicians around the Ohio Valley and Mid-Ohio Valley visited to showcase their talents. Along with the live, local music going on at several venues including River Roasters Coffee Co., The Brickhouse Apothecary (The Herbal Sage Tea Company), Weaving Stitches, Maple Lawn Brewery and Court Street Grill, many of the downtown merchants offered special sales or even pop-up shops at their businesses to bring in shoppers.

Brent Patterson, one of the event organizers and performers, shared the event was once again a success.

This year, 14 different sets were performed at the participating venues featuring Patterson, Morgan Stubbe, Steve Zarate, Jake Dunn, Dan Canterbury, Ben Davis Jr., Niles Elliot, Megan Bee, Chad Dodson, Nick Michael and the Susan Page Orchestra, Luke Sadecky, Renee Stewart and Dustin Nash, Julia Marie Martin and Caitlin Kraus and an author meet and greet with Bonnie Proudfoot took place at The Brickhouse Apothecary.

“It was an excellent turnout,” said Patterson. “I think the festival is growing every year.”

The Cabin Fever Music Festival came about a few years ago as a way to get people out of their house and into downtown Pomeroy when the weather is not the most ideal. The festival keeps making its return each year because all of those involved have witnessed a success from the year prior.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

