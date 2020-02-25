‘Filming’ around Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT — Denny Bellamy, the director of the Mason County tourism Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), said eight television shows were filmed in Point Pleasant last year.

Bellamy said they typically film two or three shows per year, usually based on The Mothman. The shows filmed in 2019 were for the History Channel, Discovery Network, Travel Channel, PBS — including in Germany and Canada, CW Network and Native American channels.

Bellamy said National Geographic will be filming in Point Pleasant in the coming days.

The television shows allow Point Pleasant and Mason County to have free advertising and testimonials, according to Bellamy.

“People in town need to get ready,” Bellamy said. He believes the attention from the several shows will bring record amounts of people to Point Pleasant. Bellamy said that merchants in town need to prepare for visitors who want to shop and dine after watching the television shows.

Bellamy said when a show is being filmed, he likes to make sure the story gets told correctly and include several attractions. He said common filming locations include The Mothman Museum and statue, the West Virginia State Farm Museum, Fort Randolph, Riverfront Park and the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

