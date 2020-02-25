Point to launch ‘new brand’

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon on Tuesday at the Marshall Mid-Ohio Valley Center, with Chamber and City Council Member Leigh Ann Shepard presenting on the BrandJRNY project for the City of Point Pleasant.

Shepard said BrandJRNY, which is a group of students from West Virginia University (WVU), created a new brand for Point Pleasant based on research. Point Pleasant was selected to receive the grant and become this year’s project for students at WVU.

The city and BrandJRNY will be hosting the Point Pleasant Brand Launch on Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education office. The event will include cake, refreshments, prices and activities for children. Shepard said the first 100 people to arrive at the launch will receive a free t-shirt with Point Pleasant’s new logo.

BrandJRNY created a new color palette, logo and slogan for the city. Along with these things, the city will also have a new website, custom ads, story boards, business highlight videos and “share your story” promotions.

Shepard said only a couple people have seen the new materials and the only hints she gave during the luncheon were that the materials were extremely professional and that the logo represents Point Pleasant well.

The goal for the brand launch is to have 250 people in attendance.

City of Point Pleasant Clerk Amber Tatterson added working with the students has been a great experience.

Larry Jones, a member of the chamber board of directors, reminded those in attendance of the 74th annual Chamber Dinner on Thursday, April 23 at 6 p.m. at the First Church of God in Point Pleasant. A prior reception will begin at 5 p.m. Justice Evan Jenkins of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, will be the guest speaker at the dinner. Reservations can be made at the Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce office by April 18.

Jones also said the chamber was accepting pledges for the scholarship fund for Mason County students.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Larry Jones, from the Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce, addresses those in attendance at Tuesday’s Chamber luncheon. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_Chamber-lunch.jpg Larry Jones, from the Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce, addresses those in attendance at Tuesday’s Chamber luncheon. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.