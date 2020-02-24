Point to be part of Lewis and Clark Trail

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced Point Pleasant will become part of the national Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, which is part of the United States National Park Service.

“The trail used to start in St. Louis and go, but they’ve decided to move it back to where Lewis and Clark actually started — in Pittsburgh,” said CVB Director Denny Bellamy. “So everyone along the river from Pittsburgh now is on the national Lewis and Clark Trail, which means we get to nominate our attractions for all of their national marketing.”

Bellamy said this is an opportunity that he is very excited for and it will allow Mason County and Point Pleasant to have more marketing at no cost to the CVB.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail extends from Pittsburgh, Pa. to the Columbia River near Astoria, Ore., which goes through 16 states and is around 4,900 miles long.

The NPS website reads, “It follows the historic outbound and inbound routes of the Lewis and Clark Expedition …”

NPS says the new section of the trail was added because the preparations for their expedition started much earlier than the history books say they started in St. Louis. The extension adds the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana.

By Kayla Hawthorne

