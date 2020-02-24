Library activities to attract variety of patrons

POINT PLEASANT — A bounty of events are upcoming at the Mason County Library’s main location in Point Pleasant, including a family S.T.E.M. activity, a beginner’s computer coding class, a basic computer class, and a craft supply swap.

The activities will begin Feb. 28 when county school children are dismissed early. At 1 p.m., the library will present “Leap Into Science Week: Wherever the Wind Blows.”

The program is part of a series that has been held on the early-out school days dealing with the subjects of S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), according to Cindy Williams, librarian. The family event will allow children to become scientists and do hands-on activities.

The wind curriculum will include experiments where children will learn such topics as the difference between a breeze and a gust. It will be paired with literacy through the sharing of books and stories.

The event typically lasts an hour, though families can stay longer and repeat the experiments if desired, Williams said.

Next on the calendar will be “Learn Computer Coding and Create Your Own Video Game.”

This event will be held on three Saturdays, March 7, 14 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a break for lunch. To complete the video game, all three sessions must be attended. Space is limited to 18 participants, and those wishing to attend must register at 304-675-0894.

Williams said the instructor for the class will be Jonathan Nance, Career Center Instructor with Goodwill Industries. It is geared for children in third grade through adults.

Nance will provide laptop computers for the students that are already loaded with the coding program. Each week, participants will continue to build their game, all the while learning the coding process that “tells” the computer what you want it to do.

“This is a beginner’s class,” Williams said. “It teaches a skill kids need to learn.”

Williams continued that the library is doing coding activities with children as young as those in story time.

Nance will return to the library on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. for a one-day basic computer class. This will be the second time Nance has led the basic class at the library, and Williams said after his inaugural class, he received “glowing reviews” from participants.

She said Nance begins the class based on the participants’ needs, whether it be how to turn on a computer, sending an email or engaging in social media. He also tells class members how to stay safe online.

Williams said Nance will remain at the library until around 3 p.m. Participants can stay the entire day, or leave if they have achieved what they came to learn.

Finally, beginning on March 28, crafters will have a week to clear their totes, closets or rooms of unwanted yarn, pipe cleaners, sequins and more, and take them to the library. Anyone dropping off items will receive an “early bird” ticket to come back the next week and “shop” for free.

Williams said the craft swap will be a good way for people to clear out their unused items, and trade them for materials they can use. After the early bird shoppers, the public will have a chance to shop the swap on a donation basis. Proceeds will benefit future library programs and events. If anything remains after the public sale, Williams said it will be donated to a local organization.

She said if the craft swap is a success, plans are in the works for additional swaps. One being considered is accessories, such as purses, jewelry and scarves.

For more information on programs and activities at the Point Pleasant library, call 304-675-0894.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-26.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindkearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindkearns1@hotmail.com.