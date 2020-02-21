Point political conventions scheduled

POINT PLEASANT — Political conventions have been scheduled to nominate candidates for positions within the City of Point Pleasant.

The Democratic Convention will be held on Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m. in the Mason County Courthouse courtroom. The convention is for the purpose of nominating a candidate for Mayor, City Clerk, two Council members at large and a Council member from each ward in the city.

The Republican Convention will be on Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m. in the Mason County Courthouse courtroom. The Republican party will also be nominating a candidate for Mayor, City Clerk, two Council members at large and a Council member from each ward in the city.

Conventions will be conducted in a parliamentary manner and will be governed by the Robert’s Rules of Order — the committee will take nominations and vote for which nominee they want for that office.

The City of Point Pleasant will have its election on May 12 during the West Virginia Primary Election, however, this will be a general election for all city offices. The elected candidates will take office on July 1, 2020, serving four-year terms.

City residents who wish to participate in the political conventions need to be registered to vote with a city address and registered to the specific political party before that convention.

