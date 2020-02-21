‘Lenten Lunches’ set for the Bend Area

BEND AREA — Lenten season events have been announced for the Bend Area, including the Upper Bend Area Ministerial Lenten Luncheon series, set to be held at the Mason United Methodist Church.

The luncheons will begin at noon each Thursday, followed by a short message. They will end at 1 p.m. to allow those working to be able to attend during their lunch hour.

The scheduled speakers and the churches providing lunch include:

Feb. 27 – Pastor Donnie Dye and Fairview Bible Church;

March 5 – Pastor Josh Waybright and Faith Baptist Church;

March 12 – Dr. Barry Steiner Ball and Mason United Methodist Church;

March 19 – Pastor Randy Parsons and Pentecostal Lighthouse Church;

March 26 – Pastor Patrice Weirick and St. Paul Lutheran Church; and,

April 2 – Pastor Jason Simpkins and Northbend Church.

In addition, Lenten Fish Fries will be offered at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Haven each Friday from Feb. 28 through Good Friday, April 10.

The dinners will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., and meals are available for eat-in or takeout. The meals will be prepared alternately by the St. Paul church and New Haven United Methodist Church.

The price is $12, and the menu includes fried fish, baked fish or salmon patty; choice of two of the four offered sides of green beans, coleslaw, potato salad, or macaroni and cheese; choice of cornbread, hush puppies, or Cheddar Bay biscuit; dessert and drink.

The money raised will go to local projects. The final dinner will be by donation, with all funds going to the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool to provide free swimming for the summer.

Those wishing to order takeout meals can call the church on Fridays, if desired, to have the meals packaged and ready to go by a designated time. The number to call is 304-882-2304.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-23.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.