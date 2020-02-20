FRN discusses programs, events

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) met on Tuesday afternoon to discuss programs and upcoming events.

The Baby Pantry, which is organized by FRN and is located at Bellemead United Methodist Church, will be having a baby shower on April 17 from 5-7 p.m. for pregnant mothers and those with babies up to 6 months old. Mothers can register for the shower on the pantry’s Facebook page, or in person at the pantry.

Teen Court Coordinator Bree Ramey said that they will hear four cases in March. One case is involving tobacco use, two are involving vaping and they are unsure what the latest case involves.

FRN will be having a S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Day at the Board of Education office on March 24 from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. There will be information about jobs, schools and internships for S.T.E.M. careers.

Career Conncections will have its quarterly training on March 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Nazarine Church. The event will be similar to “Shark Tank” because groups will brainstorm a project or product to pitch and sell to the panel of judges.

FRN Coordinator Greg Fowler and John Lehew from Mason County Schools announced that the Healthy Grandfamilies program will begin in Mason County on March 5. The group will meet every Thursday through May 7 to learn about various topics of caring for grandchildren. Lehew stressed the program is a community program and not for the school. For information on attending Healthy Grandfamilies, contact Jerry Warren at 304-675-4540, ext. 49114.

In the open forum discussion of the FRN meeting, the following events were announced:

Mission West Virginia said they will be having a Glam Gala on March 27 in Hurricane. The event will benefit foster children. Mission W.Va. also gave information about Foster Closets in the state. There are currently no Foster Closets in Mason County, but a complete list can be found at missionwv.org.

Unicare is offering dental hygiene work at Ashton Elementary during the month of February.

The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) office is passing out free toothbrushes during the month of February for Dental Hygiene Month.

Representatives with Equitas Health spoke to FRN about the work they do for the community. Equitas helps individuals who are living with HIV or are at high risk. They’re located in Portsmouth, Ohio, but serve five counties in West Virginia, seven in Kentucky and 14 in Ohio. The representatives said there is an “outbreak” of HIV in Huntington currently and most cases are caused by intravenous drug uses. The representatives have spoken to other members and agencies in Mason County who are involved with high risk populations.

The next FRN meeting will be on March 17 at 3 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

