Community briefs

Friendly Fifties

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — The Friendly Fifties will have a luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 20 at noon at the Faith Gospel Church. Everyone is welcome.

PSD board meeting

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Public Service District Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at 101 Camden Avenue, in Point Pleasant, and is open to the public.

Narcotics Anonymous meetings

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Open Narcotics Anonymous meetings are currently being held at the St. Peters Episcopal Church located at 541 Second Ave. in Gallipolis, Ohio. The times and dates of the meetings are as follows: Sunday, 6 p.m.; Monday, 6 p.m.; Wednesday, noon; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, noon; and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Grief support group

POINT PLEASANT — A Grief Support Group meets every Monday, 5 to 6 p.m., at the Fisherman’s Net on Main Street in Point Pleasant. The meetings are open to anyone in the community needing support dealing with the loss of a friend or loved one.

WIC program providing support to families

POINT PLEASANT — The Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program provides food, breastfeeding support and nutrition education to families. WIC is a supplemental food program for women who are pregnant, post-partum or breastfeeding and to infants and children up to the age of five. For more information contact the Point Pleasant office at 304-675-5279.