Prevention Coaliton discusses youth programs

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Prevention Coalition met on Tuesday afternoon to discuss student programs and drug recovery programs.

Coalition Coordinator Ronie Wheeler updated the group on the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) Conference in March. The coalition has decided to pay 75 percent of the registration fee for students who wish to attend.

Teresa Atkinson, Wahama’s SADD Advisor, said her students are planning a Spring Fling on April 7 with an Easter egg hunt and food. They are expecting 250-300 students from ages 0-12 years old.

In the recovery home report, John Machir, director of homelessness in Mason County, said there is a newer women’s recovery program at 914 Main Street in Point Pleasant.

A representative from Prestera, a behavioral health service provider, said the company received a grant for $200,000 for each region in West Virginia. Mason County should receive around $15,000 to $20,000 for evidence based programs for 4-8 year old children.

Wheeler said that the Mason County Drug Take Back Day will be April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Haven Fire Department and on Main Street in Point Pleasant. The coalition also reminded everyone that there is a drug drop box at the Courthouse.

The coalition is doing a community readiness assessment on underage drinking. The assessment is due March 31 and the coalition is in need of community stakeholders to do interviews.

Wheeler said he wants more involvement from youth for the Prevention Coalition. He thinks they can better educate the youth if the youth are involved in the discussions.

The next Mason County Prevention Coalition meeting will be on March 17 at 4:15 p.m. at the court house annex.

