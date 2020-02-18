Mason PD investigating reported counterfeit bills

MASON — The Mason Police Department is actively investigating a case within its jurisdiction involving reported counterfeit currency, and Chief Colton McKinney is urging businesses and individuals to remain vigilant as to the bills they are accepting.

The chief said while he cannot comment on the ongoing investigation, he doesn’t want any more of the money slipping through. He added the fake bills are being stacked among regular bills, and he is urging people to watch what they are taking.

McKinney said the money can be $20, $50, or $100 bills. He stated the reported fake money is being purchased online, and is not the proper texture, transparency, or size. The bills usually have matching serial numbers and “prop copy” printed on them.

Anyone coming in contact with the fake money should contact the Mason Police Department at 304-773-5201 or your local police department. Both counterfeiting and possession of counterfeit money with intent to utter are felony offenses.

Pictured is a reported fake $50 bill recovered by the Mason Police Department as part of an ongoing investigation. The counterfeit currency is being distributed within the department’s jurisdiction. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_2.09-Fake-money.jpg Pictured is a reported fake $50 bill recovered by the Mason Police Department as part of an ongoing investigation. The counterfeit currency is being distributed within the department’s jurisdiction. Mason PD | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

