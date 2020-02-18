Beale’s ‘Book Box’ arrives

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Students at Beale Elementary School in Gallipolis Ferry have a new book library where they can “take a book, (and) leave a book.”

Tiffany Preston, third grade teacher at Beale, re-purposed a newspaper box donated by Ohio Valley Publishing, to create a book library outside of the school. Students and parents are encouraged to take a book from the box and read them at their homes. In theory, the families would leave a book in the box when they select one.

“I completed the box to help promote literacy for not only Beale Elementary School, but the surrounding community,” Preston said.

Preston added the staff at Beale Elementary will initially stock the box with magazines, books, educational textbooks and other items based on the interest of students.

“My hopes are that the community will take a book home and enjoy it with their families and then return for a new one,” Preston said. “Reading books aloud to children stimulates their imagination and expands their understanding of the words and sounds.”

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

A donated newspaper box was turned into a book library for students at Beale Elementary. Students and families are encouraged to take a book from the box and also leave a book for other students and families. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_Beale-book-box.jpg A donated newspaper box was turned into a book library for students at Beale Elementary. Students and families are encouraged to take a book from the box and also leave a book for other students and families. Tiffany Preston | Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

