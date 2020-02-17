Board of Education approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education approved agenda items during its regular business meeting last Tuesday evening.

The board approved the following consents: Kara Fetty, as an approved driver for the 2019/20 school year. Her driving record has been approved by the WV Department of Motor Vehicles; Volunteers from Hannan Jr/Sr High, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, and Point Pleasant Primary for the 2019/20 school year: Michael Long, Capen Barger, Kathryn Durst, Oliver Thomas, Susan Newsome, Patricia Rice, Mark Bowers; Out-of-state travel for Jodie Roush to travel to Princeton, N.J., Feb. 27-March 1 to attend the ETS Praxis Physical Science National Advisory Committee meeting at no cost to the board; Out-of-state travel for Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High Softball Team, James Higginbotham, Kent Price, Jennifer Wickline, and approved volunteers, to travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C., March 29-April 3, 2020. Boosters and fundraisers will be the funding sources.

The following policies were approved: Policy #3131-Reduction in Force-Classroom Teachers and Other Professional Personnel; Policy #3131.01-Reduction in Classroom Teaching Positions in Elementary Schools; Policy #3131.02-Preferred Recall List; Policy #3132-Vacancies-Professional Positions; Policy #3139.01-Suspension; Policy #3141-Termination; Policy #3220-Staff Evaluation; Policy #3370-Seniority of Professional Personnel; Policy #3431-Personal Leave; Policy #4139.01-Suspension; Policy #4140-Termination; Policy #4162-Drug and Alcohol Testing on CDL License Holders; Policy #4431-Personal Leave; Policy #5113.02-School Choice Options; Policy #5335-Care of Students with Chronic Health Conditions; Policy #5341-Emergency Medical Authorization; Policy #5500-Student Code of Conduct; Policy #5540-The Schools and Community Agencies; Policy #5605-Discipline for Special Education Students; Policy #5610-Exclusion from Classroom or School Bus, Suspension, and Expulsion of Students; Policy #5630.01-Use of and Restraint and Seclusion with Students; Policy #5710-Student Complaints; Policy #6510-Payroll Authorization; Policy #7310-Disposition of Personal Property; Policy #8600.04-Bus Operator Certification; Policy 3120.12-Substitutes in Areas of Critical Need and Shortage.

The following items were approved for professional personnel: Family Medical Leave for Jennifer Errett, Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Family Medical Leave for Patrick Leggett, Counselor, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Medical Leave for Betina Leslie, Teacher, Beale Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Family Medical Leave for Stephanie Morrow, Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Family Medical Leave for Courtney Smith, Teacher, New Haven Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; The transfer of Stacy Bissell, Sixth Grade Teacher, New Haven Elementary, to 7-12 Grade English/LA Teacher, Wahama Jr/Sr High (pending permit agreement), effective 2020/21 school year; Employment of Kimberly Tinsley, 7-12 Grade English/LA Teacher, Hannan Jr/Sr High (pending permit agreement), effective February 13; Employment of Trevor Ehman, Sarah Salyers, and Ashley Templeton, as Substitute Teachers, effective for the 2019/20 school year.

The following items were approved for service personnel: Family Medical Leave for Susan Rimmey, Custodian, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Transfer of Vicki Watterson, Cook, Hannan Jr/Sr High, to Cook, Beale Elementary, effective February 13; Transfer of Mark Hill, Custodian, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, to Custodian, Point Pleasant Primary School, effective February 13; Employment of Larry Lewis, II, as a Substitute Bus Operator, effective for the 2019/20 school year.

The following extra-curricular personnel items were approved: Resignation of Nicholas Hughs, Assistant Baseball Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, Effective January 21; Employment of Teresa Atkinson, GEAR UP Interventionist, on an as needed basis, effective 2019/20 school year; Employment of Sharon Hall, Secondary Interventionist, on an as needed basis, effective for the 2019/20 school year; Employment of Stephen Richardson, Jr High Head Baseball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2019/20 school year; Placement of David Bowers, Athletic Assistant, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for the 2019/20 school year. This is an unpaid position; Employment of Wesley Riffle, Jr High Head Softball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective 2019/20 school year.

The board approved the finance report and the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements totaling $1,139,840.71.

The next regular business meeting for the Mason County Board of Education will be Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-18.jpg