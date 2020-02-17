Fire causes heavy damage to Wild Horse Cafe

POMEROY — First responders were called to the Wild Horse Cafe early Sunday morning for a structure fire which caused heavy damage to the restaurant.

The call came in around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, with firefighters from the Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland Volunteer Fire Departments responding.

Derek Miller of the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department told The Daily Sentinel, there were approximately 35 firefighters on the scene with Pomeroy Pumpers 1 and 3 and Ladder 2, Middleport Engine 13, Ladder 16 and Rescue 17, Rutland Engine 43 and Truck 40 and Meigs Medic 5. The Pomeroy and Middleport ladder trucks were used for an aerial attack over the building.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene on West Main Street in Pomeroy. AEP was contacted to disconnect power, Columbia Gas to shut off gas and Pomeroy Public Works to shut off water at the scene.

The run report posted to their Facebook page by the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department details the scene when firefighters arrived and actions taken on scene.

“Upon arrival of Ladder 2, heavy smoke and some flames were showing from the front roof of the structure. Pomeroy Ladder 2 and Middleport Ladder 16 set up their aerial devices to attack the fire, while Pumper 3 and Engine 13 laid supply lines into each other’s ladder truck. Crews knocked down the fire with the aerial streams, and entered the structure with hand lines to fight the fire inside the structure. After overhaul was performed, crews were able to extinguish all remaining pockets of fire. Firefighters salvaged valuable contents by placing tarps over areas to prevent further damage,” read the run report.

There were no injuries reported to crews on scene.

After the fire was put out, visible damage could be seen on the end of the building which housed the kitchen, with the roof having collapsed.

Miller stated that the Ohio State Fire Marshals Office, along with the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department, will be handling the investigation into the cause of the fire which is undetermined at this time. An investigator was on the scene on Sunday, with additional personnel expected to be on the scene Tuesday.

The roadway was shutdown Sunday morning as crews worked to put out the fire.

A post on The Wild Horse Cafe Facebook page just hours after the fire began simply stated, “We’ll be back.”

“Thank you all for your prayers! A huge thank you to our local fire departments! By God’s Grace, there are no injuries. Pomeroy has survived fires before & the Wild Horse Cafe will survive. We are resilient & we will be back, even stronger than before! Thank you for caring,” read a post later on Sunday morning on The Wild Horse Cafe page.

The restaurant added that their fish “Bubbles” had survived the fire. “He’s dirty & scared but Chris was going to clean him up. He’ll be ok…in clean water,” read the post.

Firefighters were called to the Wild Horse Cafe early Sunday morning for a structure fire. The damage to the exterior of the restaurant can be seen on the right end of the building which included the kitchen area. Ladder trucks from Pomeroy and Middleport were used to attack the fire from above. Crews can be seen entering the building as they worked to put out the fire.

Cause to be investigated by Fire Marshal, Pomeroy FD

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

