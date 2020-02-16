UPDATE: Fire marshal’s office assisting with investigation into Wild Horse Fire

POMEROY — First responders were called to the Wild Horse Cafe early Sunday morning for a structure fire which caused heavy damage to the building.

At 4:42 a.m. on Sunday, crews from the Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland Volunteer Fire Departments were called to the restaurant for a structure fire.

Derek Miller of the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department told The Daily Sentinel, there were approximately 35 firefighters on the scene with Pomeroy Pumpers 1 and 3 and Ladder 2, Middleport Engine 13, Ladder 16 and Rescue 17, Rutland Engine 43 and Truck 40 and Meigs Medic 5. The Pomeroy and Middleport ladder trucks were used for an aerial attack over the building.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene on West Main Street in Pomeroy. AEP was contacted to disconnect power, Columbia Gas to shut off gas and Pomeroy Public Works to shut off water at the scene.

After the fire was put out, visible damage could be seen on the end of the building which housed the kitchen, with the roof having collapsed.

Miller stated that the Ohio State Fire Marshals Office, along with the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department, will be handling the investigation into the cause of the fire which is undetermined at this time. An investigator was on the scene on Sunday, with additional personnel expected to be on the scene Tuesday.

The roadway was shutdown Sunday morning as crews worked to put out the fire.

A post on The Wild Horse Cafe Facebook page just hours after the fire began simply stated, “We’ll be back.”

“Thank you all for your prayers! A huge thank you to our local fire departments! By God’s Grace, there are no injuries. Pomeroy has survived fires before & the Wild Horse Cafe will survive. We are resilient & we will be back, even stronger than before! Thank you for caring,” read a post later on Sunday morning on The Wild Horse Cafe page.

The restaurant added that their fish “Bubbles” had survived the fire. “He’s dirty & scared but Chris was going to clean him up. He’ll be ok…in clean water,” read the post.

The Daily Sentinel will provide additional information as it becomes available.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland were among those called to the Sunday morning structure fire at Wild Horse Cafe. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_1-Copy.jpg Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland were among those called to the Sunday morning structure fire at Wild Horse Cafe. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland were among those called to the Sunday morning structure fire at Wild Horse Cafe. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_IMG_1933-Copy.jpg Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland were among those called to the Sunday morning structure fire at Wild Horse Cafe. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland were among those called to the Sunday morning structure fire at Wild Horse Cafe. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_IMG_1940-Copy.jpg Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland were among those called to the Sunday morning structure fire at Wild Horse Cafe. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland were among those called to the Sunday morning structure fire at Wild Horse Cafe. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_IMG_1943-Copy.jpg Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland were among those called to the Sunday morning structure fire at Wild Horse Cafe. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland were among those called to the Sunday morning structure fire at Wild Horse Cafe. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_IMG_1944-Copy.jpg Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland were among those called to the Sunday morning structure fire at Wild Horse Cafe. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland were among those called to the Sunday morning structure fire at Wild Horse Cafe. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_IMG_1946.jpg Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland were among those called to the Sunday morning structure fire at Wild Horse Cafe. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland were among those called to the Sunday morning structure fire at Wild Horse Cafe. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_IMG_1947.jpg Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland were among those called to the Sunday morning structure fire at Wild Horse Cafe. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland were among those called to the Sunday morning structure fire at Wild Horse Cafe. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_IMG_1980.jpg Firefighters from Pomeroy, Middleport and Rutland were among those called to the Sunday morning structure fire at Wild Horse Cafe. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Damage to the Wild Horse Cafe was visible on Sunday afternoon following the early morning fire. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_IMG_1952.jpg Damage to the Wild Horse Cafe was visible on Sunday afternoon following the early morning fire. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Damage to the Wild Horse Cafe was visible on Sunday afternoon following the early morning fire. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_IMG_1953.jpg Damage to the Wild Horse Cafe was visible on Sunday afternoon following the early morning fire. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.