For the record: Marriage licenses, deeds filed

Marriage licenses filed

The following marriage licenses were filed in January in the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley: Larry M. Bailey, 58 of Hinton, and Staci L. Mills, 42 of West Columbia. Daniel E. Monroe, 53 of Shadyside, and Robyn J. Cox, 29 of West Columbia. Darrell W. Herdman III, 28 of Leon, and Kourtney L. Selly, 27 of Leon. Randall L. Duncan II, 62 of Apple Grove, Vickie F. Baxter, 62 of Apple Grove.

Property deeds filed

The following property deeds were filed in January in the office of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley: Whirlwind Homes, LLC to Tonia Wolf, Town of Mason. Heather R. Hussell to Wamsley Enterprises, LLC, City of Point Pleasant. Kurt E. Zimmerman, Margaret J. Zimmerman est. to Kurt E. Zimmerman, Robinson District. Leslie D. and Craig F. Plants to Craig F. Plants, Clendenin District. Charles H. Zuspan Jr. and Debra K. Zuspan to Elizabeth A. Jones, City of Point Pleasant. Barbara S. Rainey to Michael A. Rainey, Clendenin District. Michael A. and Barbara S. Rainey to Michael A. Rainey Jr., Clendenin District.

Bruce S. Duncan to Colton and Allison Campbell, Hannan District. Robert F. and Christy Fraizer to Ronald and Judy Blum, Hannan District. John D. Chapman to William Trippett, Hannan District. Heather N. Stanley NKA Heather N. Phillips to Jim D. McDougal and Julie A. Northup, Town of Mason. Mark D. Hurlow to Jim D. McDougal and Julie A. Northup, Town of Mason. Duan Mei Guo to Jim D. McDougal and Julie A. Northup, Town of Mason.

Phyllis V. Sargent to Robert B. and Karli N. Shinn, Cooper District. Shelva and Jessie Caruthers to Paul D. Rollins, Lewis District. Gale M. Justus to Scott F. and Sara B. Meyers, Cologne District. Monroe L. Anderson to Rachel L. Priestley, Union District. Richard Ohlinger, atty. in fact Elizabeth A. Ohlinger to Jim D. McDougal and Julie A. Northup, Town of Mason. David R. and Susan R. Hall to Donald W. Leach, Clendenin District. James L. Wamsley to Lois Slater, City of Point Pleasant.

John W. Stover Jr. and Stephanie J. Stover to Jennifer L. and Tillman O. Graves III, Union District. Kevin R. Hill to Alan and Elizabeth J. Barnitz, Town of New Haven. Paul D. Johnson Jr. and Karen L. Johnson to Paul E. and Debra D. Clay, Waggener District. Johnny R. Beegle to Stephanie D. Snyder, FKA Stephanie D. Buckner and Pamela K. Fields, Cologne District. Anna J. Thompson to Thaddeus and Samantha Thompson, City of Point Pleasant.

Betty L. Lingo to Christopher Koenig, Arbuckle District. Carole V. Davis to Michael and Teressa Mitchell, Graham District. James L. Dean to Nanette R. Brumfield, FKA Nanette R. Dean, Hannan District. Sandra K. Lucas, Richard A. Hall, Anna L. Hall to Anna L. Hall, Lewis District. Jerry L. Bias and Mary G. Bias, AKA Marry W. Bias to Jerry L. and Mary G. Bias, Hannan District. Jerry L. Bias and Mary G. Bias, AKA Marry W. Bias to Danny and Cleo Trippett, Hannan District.

Jerry L. and Mary G. Bias to James and Mary A. Bonecutter, Hannan District. Joseph R. Boston Jr., James M. Boston, and Dorothy L. Boston, AKA Dorothy L. Presley to Dorothy L. Boston and Steven M. Presley, Cooper District. Gregory A. Townsend to George Hamilton, Mary Hamilton, George Hamilton III, Hannan District. Jennifer D. Winters, FKA Jennifer D. Akers to Jerrika and Eric Donahue, Clendenin District. William and Patricia Horton to Joseph A. and Amelia King, Hannan District.

Brian R. Harper to Brian R. and Julia B. Harper, Lewis District. Steven D. Miller to Kyle W. Green, Britlyn O. Green and William E. Green Jr., Lewis District. Dawn R. Gill to Billy D. and Mary A. Daniel, City of Point Pleasant.Dennis Stranahan to Charles E. Fields III and Rhonda F. Fields, Lewis District. Donna M. Long to Sandra A. Long, Cooper District. Gatling, LLC to Shelly D. Barrett, Graham District. Robert Wortman to Ronald M. Cremeans, Hannan District.

Alexandra L. Duncan to Michael S. and James W. Duncan, Clendenin District. Elizabeth A. Arthur to Dakotah Fogle, Robinson District. Roxann Barton Berkley to Farmers Bank and Savings Co., Town of Hartford. Farmers Bank and Savings Co. to Calvin and Mary B. Preston, Town of Hartford. Martha V. Newell to Homer O. Newell and Rachel L. Fields, Town of Mason. Martha V. Newell to Homer O. Newell, Town of Mason. Terra Abstract Trustee W.Va. Inc., sub. trs. Johnny K. Stewart to New Rez LLC, DBA Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Robinson District. Brooke Meadows to Charles Meadows, Graham District.