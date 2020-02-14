Recognizing upcoming FFA Week

POINT PLEASANT — City of Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings presented members of the Mason County Career Center’s (MCCC) FFA program with a proclamation on Thursday morning.

The proclamation declares Feb. 22-29 as National FFA Week in Point Pleasant.

The members of the MCCC chapter will be celebrating the week with a variety of activities. Chapter President Crimson Cochran said they will have dress-up days each day during the week. The members will also be speaking with sixth grade students to teach them about the FFA organization. This event will be used as a recruiting event while playing games — such as building a barn with marshmallows and raw spaghetti noodles.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, there will be a church service for all FFA members in Evans, W.Va.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, the group will participate in “Give FFA Day,” when they deliver cookies to individuals and businesses who have supposed the chapter and the FFA organization.

To wrap up the week, FFA members will participate in a regional basketball game at Lincoln County High School.

The MCCC FFA members expressed their excitement for the week and hope to boost enrollment in the coming years by showing the community what they do.

Members of the Mason County Career Center's FFA program are pictured with City of Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings. Pictured in the back row, from left are Trenton Mayes, Hannah Wood, Crimson Cochran, Clairy Keefer, Hannah Spurlock, Penelope Haught and Shaya Robinson.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

