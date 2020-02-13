Latest listing of May Primary candidates

POINT PLEASANT — A couple more candidates have thrown their names in the hat for the May 12 primary election after mailing in their filing forms.

The updated candidate list is provided by the offices of Mason County Clerk Diana Cromley and West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner. The filing period ended Saturday, Jan. 25, and this lists includes the mailed forms, which needed to be postmarked by midnight, Jan. 25.

The following candidates were filed at the county clerk’s office as of Monday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m.:

Assessor: Ron Hickman-D; Sally Smith-D; Aimee Duncan-R.

Magistrate: Ernie Watterson-Div.1; Steve Tarbett-Div. 1; Melanie Sang-Div.2

Commissioner: Rick Handley-D-Dist.3; Thomas Mayes-R.

Sheriff: Jason Jeffers-D; Marc Kearns-D; Curtis McConihay-R; Corey Miller-R; Ronald Spencer-D; William Keefer-R; Brooks Pelfrey-D

Board of Education: Meagan Bonecutter-Dist.3; Cassidy Duffer-Dist. 4; Rhonda Tennant-Dist.1.

Prosecuting Attorney: Seth Gaskins-R; Tanya Handley-D.

Conservation District Supervisor: Jeremy Grant.

There were no candidates who filed for County Surveyor or County Committee Members.

The following list, provided by the Secretary of State’s office, contains the state and national candidates as of 4 p.m. on Monday:

President: Donald Trump, R-Palm Beach, Fla.; Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, R-San Diego, Calif.; Bob Ely, R-Lake Forest, Ill.; Matthew J. Matern, R-Los Angeles, Calif.; Joe Walsh, R-Mundelein, Ill.; Bill Weld, R-Canton, Mass.; Michael Bennet, D-Denver, Colo.; Joseph Biden, D-Wilmington, Del; Michael Bloomberg, D-New York; Pete Buttigieg, D-South Bend, Ind; John Delaney, D-Potomac, Md.; Tulsi Gabbard, D-Kailua, Hawaii; Amy Klobuchar, D-Minneapolis, Minn.; Deval Patrick, D-Richmond, Va.; David Rice, D-Parkersburg, W.Va.; Bernie Sanders, D-Burlington, Vt; Tom Steyer, D-San Francisco, Calif; Elizabeth Warren, D-Cambridge, Mass.; Andrew Yang, D-New York, N.Y.

U.S House of Representatives: Carol Miller, R-Huntington; Russell Siegel, R-Lewisburg; Paule David, D-Huntington; Jeff Lewis, D-Milton; Hilary Turner, D-Huntington; Lacy Watson, D-Bluefield.

U.S. Senate: Larry Butcher, R-Washington; Shelley Moore Capito, R-Charleston; Allen Whitt, R-Kenna; Richard Ojeda II, D-Holden; Richie Robb, D-South Charleston; Paula Swearengin, D-Sophia.

Governor: Jim Justice, R-Lewisburg; Shelby Fitzhugh, R-Martinsburg; Michael Folk, R-Martinsburg; Brooke Lunsford, R-Salt Rock; Charles Sheedy, Sr., R-Cameron; Doug Six, R-Burton; Woody Thrasher, R-Bridgeport; Doughlas Hughes, D-Logan; Jody Murphy, D-Parkersburg; Ben Salango, D-Charleston; Stephen Smith, D-Charleston; Ron Stollings, D-Danville.

Secretary of State: Mac Warner, R-Charleston; Natalie Tennant, D-Charleston.

Auditor: Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor, D-St. Albans; John McCuskey, R-Charleston.

State Treasurer: John D. Perdue, D-Cross Lanes; Riley Moore, R-Harpers Ferry.

Commissioner of Agriculture: Bob Beach, D-Morgantown; WM J.R. Keplinger, D-Moorefield; Dave Miller, D-Tunnelton; Kent Leonhardt, R-Fairview; Roy Ramey, R-Lesage.

Attorney General: Patrick Morrisey, R-Harpers Ferry; Sam Petsonk, D-Edmond; Isaac Sponaugle, D-Franklin.

Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals: Tim Armstead, Div. 1; David Hummel, Jr., Div1; Richard Neely, Div. 1; Jim Douglas, Div. 2; Kristina Raynes, Div. 2; Joanna Tabit, Div. 2; William Wooton, Div. 2; Lora Dyer, Div. 3-unexpired term; John Hutchison, Div. 3-Unexpired term; Bill Schwartz, Div. 3-unexpired term.

State Senate, District Four: Amy Grady, R-Leon; Mitch Carmichael, R-Ripley; Jim Butler, R-Gallipolis Ferry; Bruce Ashworth, D-Ripley.

House of Delegates 13th District: Scott Brewer, D-New Haven; David Caldwell, D-Buffalo; Scott Cadle, R-Letart; Robert Marchal, R-Letart; Joshua Higginbotham, R-Poca; James Kennedy, R-Ravenswood; Jonathan Pinson, R-Point Pleasant.

House of Delegates 14th District: Levi Billiter, D-Point Pleasant; Chris Yeager, D-Southside; Brian Scott, R-Milton; Johnnie Wamsley II, R-Point Pleasant.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-14.jpg

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.