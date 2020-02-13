Rain, rain, rain

OHIO VALLEY — Wednesday night and Thursday morning rains caused flooding throughout Meigs, Mason and Gallia Counties on Thursday, leading to the closure of schools in two counties and many traffic detours.

Meigs Local Schools were closed on Thursday due to flooding in the district, as were Mason County Schools.

Point Pleasant remains the only river gauge above flood stage or forecasted to go above flood stage, with a projected crest on Friday evening at 43.7 feet. Flood stage in Point Pleasant is 40 feet. At a level of 43 feet, water foods Ohio State Route 7 in the Addison and Kyger Creek areas.

In Mason County, several roads were experiencing flooding conditions, with the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management reporting road closures at Waterloo Smith Church Road, Salt Creek Road, Crab Creek Road, Pleasant Ridge Road, Gun Club Road, Pleasant Ridge Road, Boggs Road, Mason 80 Road, Debbie Road, 3 Mile Road. Water was also creeping into both lanes of Jerrys Run Road Thursday afternoon. Following the Mason County Division of Homeland Securing and Emergency Management on Facebook for the latest road conditions.

The water was also creeping higher into Riverfront Park and near Tu-Endie-Wei State Park in Point Pleasant as well as along W.Va. 817 just outside of Henderson.

At the R.C. Byrd Locks and Dam in the southern end of Gallia and Mason counties, a crest is forecasted at 48.9 feet on Friday evening, below the flood stage of 50 feet at that location.

As of noon on Thursday, the Gallia County Emergency Management Agency was also reporting the following road closures via its Facebook page: Polecat Road (SR 7 side); Sugar Creek; Ingalls Road; Bear Run; Blue Lake; Addison Pike (1 mile from SR 7); Brick School Road; SR 218 between SR 790 and the county line per ODOT; SR 775 between SR 790 and SR 141 per ODOT; SR 141 between SR 233 and county line per ODOT; SR 141 between SR 233 and Jackson County line per ODOT; SR 141 just east of SR 325 and Gage near mile marker 11 per ODOT; SR 325 between Adney Road and Kesse Road per ODOT; SR 554 between SR 160 and SR 7 multiple places per ODOT; Adney Road; Alice Road; Andrews Road; Scenic Drive; Lincoln Pike; Spruce Street Ext.; Raccoon Road (1/2 mile from 218).

In Meigs County, the Shade River overflowed its banks, as well as Leading Creek and many smaller streams in the area.

While the flash flooding impacted roadways in the county, the Ohio River is forecasted to stay within its banks in much of Meigs County.

On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service river forecast showed a projected crest of 33.2 feet at Belleville Locks where the flood stage is 35 feet. The crest is forecasted to take place around mid-day on Friday.

At the Racine Lock, a crest is projected at 1 p.m. on Friday at a level of 40.1 feet, below the flood stage of 41 feet.

By Thursday afternoon, water had filled the low area of the Pomeroy Parking Lot and was beginning to cover a portion of the upper parking lot. The river is forecasted to crest at 43.7 feet in Pomeroy on Friday afternoon, rising an additional foot from the level on Thursday afternoon. Forty-six feet is flood stage in Pomeroy.

As with any sort of weather event, it can change rapidly, including road closures and flood levels. This was the most complete information Ohio Valley Publishing could gather as of late Thursday afternoon and the conditions are subject to change upon publication of this article.

The Ohio River rises just outside the Mansion House at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Thursday afternoon.

Flood crest predicted in Point

By Beth Sergent and Sarah Hawley

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing. Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

