Questions, concerns regarding water system

NEW HAVEN — Questions and concerns regarding the water system were addressed when the New Haven Town Council held its most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Roy Dale Grimm, George Gibbs, Grant Hysell, Matt Shell, and Steve Carpenter.

Resident Teresa Porter attended the meeting regarding the water system and had several concerns about why the water is off so often, why driveways are not being replaced when destroyed by the contractors putting in the new system, and why the contractors are not cleaning after each work day. Questions were also posed by Harry Roush and Clyde Weaver.

Council members explained that the water has been off for a number of reasons, not just because of the project that is replacing the old lines. The mayor showed those attending a section of old pipe removed during a leak that was full of hardened minerals. When a leak occurs and is being fixed, he said, it adds pressure to the antiquated lines, creating another leak nearby.

The audience members were told once the project is near completion, another crew will come in to repair driveways and other items that were disturbed. The water project is expected to be completed in May.

The municipal swimming pool was also discussed. The council said after having thought the problem was found causing the pool to leak, a larger problem was discovered.

There is a leak, with crumbling concrete, at the joint where the pool drops from five to 10 feet. Council members have received a recommendation that the concrete be completely replaced from before the joint to the end of the 10 foot depth. They are now waiting on a cost estimate.

In other action, the council:

Approved a water project drawdown in the amount of $41,076;

Discussed buying additional dumpsters and the possibility of increasing the rental rates; and,

Received an activity log from Police Chief Dave Hardwick, showing the police had 820 calls and traffic stops for 2019.

At an earlier meeting, the council approved the permanent closure of an alley on Third Street. It was noted the alley had not been used for several years.

It was also announced that the police cruisers will soon need internet access, as all officers will be taking the required mobile platform training. The training is set to take place in March.

The council also mentioned the garbage truck was in the shop at Southeastern Equipment for repairs, and prices are being checked to purchase a jack hammer and sewer jetter.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

