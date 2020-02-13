Moose raises money for scholarships

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 raised $2,000 for scholarships during its charity bingo on Monday evening.

The Moose Lodge partnered with the Point Pleasant Women’s Club to raise money for scholarships for all three Mason County High Schools for its February charity bingo.

Moose member Dave Morgan said each school will receive $667. The schools will choose the student that will receive the scholarship. Morgan said the students’ names will be added to a plaque that is at the Moose Lodge along with the recipients chosen for Moose scholarships offered through the state or international associations.

The scholarship amounts were from bingo game proceeds as well as $600 from donations collected before and during the event.

Morgan said Point Pleasant High School class of 1958 had the largest class at the event, with seven members, so they won free bingo tickets.

Morgan said the charity bingo for March will be the Community Action Group, which manages the senior centers in Mason County including the Gene Salem Center in Point Pleasant and the Senior Center in Mason. The Action Group also manages meals-on-wheels in the county and prepares hot meals at the center each weekday starting at 11:30 a.m.

Morgan said the charity bingo is always held on the second Monday of each month. So the next charity bingo is scheduled for March 9. Morgan said the Moose may consider changing the time of the event to the daytime if there is enough interest in members of the senior center.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Moose Lodge #731 and the Point Pleasant Women’s Club raised $2,000 for scholarships for high school seniors in Mason County. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_moose-feb.-bingo.jpg The Moose Lodge #731 and the Point Pleasant Women’s Club raised $2,000 for scholarships for high school seniors in Mason County. Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 | Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.