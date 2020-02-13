Sheriff advises of possible overdose deaths

MEIGS COUNTY — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood advised on Thursday that there have been multiple possible overdose deaths in the county in the past week.

Sheriff Wood stated that there are three cases in which individuals in the county have died of a suspected overdose, although official toxicology reports are still pending.

He advised residents to be aware of the recent cases and to use caution.

Anyone with information on possible drug use or trafficking may contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371.

