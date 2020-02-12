$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT — A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Camp Conley Mart in Point Pleasant for the Tuesday, Feb. 11 drawing.

Jacob Hill, who works at the corporate office for the Camp Conley Mart, said the winner wishes to remain anonymous.

“It’s very exciting for the store,” Hill said. “It gains more momentum for lottery players to come to that location and know that a ticket of that size was sold there.”

The lucky ticket reportedly matched five numbers and missed only the gold Mega Ball number. The winning numbers were 4-6-32-52-64 and the Mega Ball number was 6. The Megaplier was 2X.

A press release from the West Virginia Lottery stated the winner or winners are encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and contact the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for more information on how to claim.

There was one jackpot winning ticket for Tuesday’s drawing that featured a jackpot estimated at $202 million. That ticket was sold in New Jersey. The ticket sold in Point Pleasant was the only match 5 win in the nation for this draw.

The next Mega Million drawing is on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14, and the jackpot resets to its starting value of $40 million ($28.1 million cash).

Some information for this article provided by the West Virginia Lottery.

