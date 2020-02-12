Virginia man killed in U.S. 35 crash

HENDERSON, W.Va. — A Virginia man was killed in a crash on U.S. 35 Tuesday afternoon.

According to information released by the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Yasin I. Bey, 44, Baskerville, Va. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident, involving a tractor trailer driven by Bey, was reported around 3:40 p.m., near the Three Mile Road intersection along U.S. 35.

“Initial reports were that the tractor trailer had went off the bridge and exploded,” a press release from the sheriff’s department stated. “Upon arrival at the scene, deputies located a burning tractor trailer beneath the bridge. The operator of the tractor trailer was found deceased…”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department.

Assisting at the scene were personnel with the West Virginia State Police, Point Pleasant Fire Department, Mason County EMS, Mason County Office of Emergency Services/Division of Homeland Security, West Virginia Department Highways, West Virginia Public Service Commission and Reds Rollen Garage.

U.S. 35 was closed for approximately four hours until the bridge could be inspected by the West Virginia Department of Highways.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s department said the tractor trailer’s cargo was non-toxic and included energy drinks.

