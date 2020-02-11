Mason considers building permit ordinance

MASON — Members of the Mason Town Council continued to deliberate on amendments to the building permit ordinance at their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Sarah Stover, Becky Pearson, Sharon Kearns, Steve Ohlinger, and (by telephone) Marty Yeager.

After much discussion, the council agreed to charge a new “structure fee” for any building purchased by a homeowner. The structure fee will follow the same price table as the building permit fee. For example, no matter if a person builds a building costing $5,000, or purchases a building for $5,000, the fee will be the same.

The council discussed a fee for anyone wanting to demolish a structure at a prior meeting. Members agreed at the most recent meeting that there will be no fee attached to razing a structure, but a permit must be obtained.

Finally, members agreed to change the name of the ordinance to “construction and/or building permit” ordinance. The amendment will be written with the changes, and voted on at a future meeting.

In other action, the council:

Heard a request from Brenda Nollge for a stop sign at Fourth and Pomeroy streets;

Reported work is being done by Pullins Excavating on the storm drain on Fourth Street;

Approved revisions to the coal severance and town budgets to bring them into balance;

Agreed to add funds to the line item “city jail” in the upcoming budget, in case the judge decides to incarcerate an offender during municipal court;

Approved 50-cent per hour pay raises for two town laborers; and,

Tabled a request for a part-time office worker due to lack of funds.

The next meeting will be Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

