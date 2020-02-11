CEOS announces scholarship opportunities

MASON COUNTY — West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) clubs annually offer four $500.00 scholarships to West Virginia residents enrolled in a West Virginia college or university.

Qualifying students will have successfully completed 24 credit hours before Spring Semester/Quarter 2019-20. Scholarships are awarded for the Fall 2020-21 semester. Deadline for applications is April 1.

Three scholarships are available for students enrolled in fields of human service/education. This could include teaching, counseling, psychology, interior design, sociology or child development. One scholarship is available for a student enrolled in a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

The WVCEOS Scholarship Brochure, the Human Services/Education Application Form and Nursing Student Application Form is available on the WVCEOS website: https://extension.wvu.edu/community-educational-outreach-service. You may also contact your local WVU Extension office or WVU Extension Service Family and Community Development Program at 304-293-2796 for information about these scholarships or the WV Community Educational Outreach Service clubs.

Submitted by Clinedda Austin on behalf of CEOS.