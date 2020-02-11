Crash restricts traffic near Routes 7 and 33 intersection

A Tuesday afternoon crash closed one lane of Route 7 near the US 33 and Route 7 intersection in the Rocksprings area. A truck hauling a piece of equipment appeared to have lost the metal bucket at the underpass on Route 7. Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation, Meigs County Engineers Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the scene Tuesday afternoon. © 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

A Tuesday afternoon crash closed one lane of Route 7 near the US 33 and Route 7 intersection in the Rocksprings area. A truck hauling a piece of equipment appeared to have lost the metal bucket at the underpass on Route 7. Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation, Meigs County Engineers Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the scene Tuesday afternoon. © 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_2.12-Big-Bucket-1.jpg A Tuesday afternoon crash closed one lane of Route 7 near the US 33 and Route 7 intersection in the Rocksprings area. A truck hauling a piece of equipment appeared to have lost the metal bucket at the underpass on Route 7. Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation, Meigs County Engineers Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the scene Tuesday afternoon. © 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel