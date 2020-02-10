Claflin Scholarship opportunities announced

MASON COUNTY — Robert and Louise Claflin help students graduating from high school to attend college, technical or trade school. Even though the Claflin couple is no longer living, their foundation provides scholarships to individuals to pursue their dreams of attending college.

The Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation will award scholarships to selected individuals in the high school graduating class of 2020. Eligible students must be in the graduating class of Wahama High School, Point Pleasant High School or Hannan High School. The anticipated award is $1,000 per year for a perpetual award extending over four years for a total of $4,000 to be applied toward tuition and expenses of post-secondary education. This is a financial needs scholarship award.

Since its inception in 2010, the Claflin Foundation has assisted more than 90 students which translates to more than $270,000.00 in awards.

The Scholarship Selection Committee will base the awards on financial need. Applications can be filed online by going to www.hyerlittlepage.com. The submission deadline is May 1 annually.

Submitted on behalf of the Claflin Foundation.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-7.jpg