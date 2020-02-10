POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Primary School honored its counselor, Kim Browning, on Monday morning.

Last week was school counselor week, but the celebration keeps on going.

Browning said he has worked in the Mason County School system for 19 years as a school counselor. Browning said one of his primary jobs is to help educate the students.

He said he teaches students how to get along with others and if they are having trouble, teaches them what to do about it. He teaches students about bullying on the playground and in the classroom.

Browning said sometimes the students are overcome with grief from something at home, and he teaches them how to cope. They learn about the things they can change and how to cope with the things they cannot change.

On Monday morning, the staff and students had a parade to show their appreciation for Browning. It was a surprise to him. After the parade, there was a short assembly where the students sang songs while Browning played the guitar.

Mason County Board of Education President Jared Billings presented Browning with a proclamation stating that Feb. 10, 2020 was Mr. Browning day at PPPS.

“We have great students and staff,” Browning said. “It’s a great place to be.”

Jared Billings, Mason County Board of Education president, and Rhonda Tennant, Board member, presents Kim Browning with a proclamation declaring that Feb. 10 “Mr. Browning Day” at PPPS. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_Browning.jpg Jared Billings, Mason County Board of Education president, and Rhonda Tennant, Board member, presents Kim Browning with a proclamation declaring that Feb. 10 “Mr. Browning Day” at PPPS. PPPS | Courtesy Kim Browning leads students in playing and singing “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_songs.jpg Kim Browning leads students in playing and singing “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” PPPS | Courtesy

PPPS honors counselor

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff write for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304)-675-1333, extension 1992.

