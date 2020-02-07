For the record: Arrests reported

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made Jan. 21-31: Justin B. Deal, 30, Glenwood, domestic battery, arrested by Cpl. Veith. Steven C. Bryant, 37, Leon, wanton endangerment, domestic assault, arrested by Cpl. Lee. Damien I. Dean, 22, Ashton, grand larceny, arrested by Lt. Greene. Timothy A. McCormick, 55, Leon, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Cpl. J. Peterson. Bryan C. White, 28, Gallipolis, Ohio, possession of controlled substance, arrested by Deputy Turner. Paul W. Matheny, 40, Leon, capias, arrested by Cpl. Lee. Ariane R. Wells, 22, Gallipolis Ferry, possession of marijuana, arrested by Lt. Varian. Andrew C. Halley, 25, Oak Hill, Ohio, capias, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell.