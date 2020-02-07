Mason Co. declared 2nd Amendment sanctuary

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners signed a resolution in support of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution during their meeting on Thursday evening.

In part, the resolution reads “Whereas, the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution reads, ‘A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed’ …

Whereas, Article III, Section 21 of the Constitution of West Virginia provides, ‘A person has the right to keep and bear arms for the defense of self, family, home and state, and for lawful hunting and recreational use’ …”

The resolution states the county commission resolves that it will uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens if there were any concerns about the passage of any laws that would infringe upon these rights.

The resolution goes on to say, “Whereas, the County Commission of Mason County, West Virginia wishes to express opposition to and to discourage the enactment of any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of the citizens of Mason County to keep and bear arms …

Whereas, the County Commission of Mason County, West Virginia wishes to express its intent to stand as a Sanctuary County for Second Amendment rights and to oppose, with the limits of the Constitution of the United States and the State of West Virginia, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, and to use such reasonable and legal means as the County Commission of Mason County, West Virginia may hereafter approve to protect the rights of the citizens of Mason County to keep and bear arms. …”

All three commissioners, Rick Handley, Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle, signed the resolution during the meeting.

“Today’s resolution is on the Second Amendment of the United States, and also, we want to emphasize that we support all the amendments of the United States Constitution,” Handley said. “Not just this Second Amendment.”

More about the county commission meeting will appear in upcoming editions of the Point Pleasant Register.

