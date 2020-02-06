Moose event to benefit students

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 will be hosting its monthly charity bingo games on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, with the goal of assisting deserving students.

The lodge is partnering with General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) of Point Pleasant for the February bingo games. The charity will be for a Mason County Scholarship.

Moose member Dave Morgan said in the past year, the charity bingo games have raised from $1,000 to $3,500. Morgan said the money will be divided evenly between each of the three high schools in the county.

The Moose accepts monetary donations before and during the event for the charity. There will also be a cash drawing during the event and the money will be donated to the scholarship fund.

Morgan and other Moose members invite students to help with the event on Monday evening. Morgan has offered to sign for community service house to those who help.

Morgan said all the charity bingo games are family orientated and family friendly. Morgan reminds everyone that all players are required to be 18 years of age.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

