Commissioners support 2nd Amendment

The Mason County Commissioners signed a resolution in support of the Second Amendment during Thursday’s regular meeting at the court house. More on the meeting in Saturday’s edition of the Register and online at www.mydailyregister.com. Pictured in front, from left, are Commissioners Sam Nibert, President Rick Handley and Tracy Doolittle.

The Mason County Commissioners signed a resolution in support of the Second Amendment during Thursday’s regular meeting at the court house. More on the meeting in Saturday’s edition of the Register and online at www.mydailyregister.com. Pictured in front, from left, are Commissioners Sam Nibert, President Rick Handley and Tracy Doolittle. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_Mason-2nd-amend.jpg The Mason County Commissioners signed a resolution in support of the Second Amendment during Thursday’s regular meeting at the court house. More on the meeting in Saturday’s edition of the Register and online at www.mydailyregister.com. Pictured in front, from left, are Commissioners Sam Nibert, President Rick Handley and Tracy Doolittle. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP