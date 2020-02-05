‘Kitchen of Blessing’ working to feed hungry

HENDERSON — The Kitchen of Blessing in Henderson is doing its part to feed local residents through its food pantry.

The Kitchen of Blessing pantry is located on Holloway Street in the Apostolic Church.

Diana Chambers, the director of the food bank, said the pantry is open and distributes food to those in need on the third Monday of each month. The pantry is open from 10 a.m. until noon. There is an income requirement because the pantry operates under a Feeding America food bank. Mason County residents from the Lakin area to Henderson are eligible to sign up for food assistance.

Chambers said they receive food from Walmart and from the Huntington Food Bank. Kitchen of Blessing also accepts donations. They can be delivered to the pantry by scheduling a drop-off with Chambers. Chambers said the pantry can use non-perishable food items as well as toiletries — including diapers and adult pull-ups.

To help fund the food bank, Kitchen of Blessings prepares warm meals on every Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The cost of the meal is $7 and all proceeds will go toward the food pantry operation.

The meal scheduled for this Friday will be taco casserole, Mexican rice, corn casserole and will include a roll and dessert.

“Anybody that’s hungry, just come and sign up,” Chambers said. “Don’t let the children go hungry.”

To contact Chambers about the food bank, call (304) 674-5718.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

