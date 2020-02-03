A riverfront cleanup

On Monday, workers with the City of Point Pleasant were clearing debris from the Riverfront Park amphitheater left by past flooding. Rain is expected for the rest of the work week, which means the waters may rise again. The National Weather Service (NWS) said periods of rain could result in water issues Wednesday night through Thursday night.

Kayla Hawthorne | OVP