Mason PD officers recognized for efforts

MASON — Officers at the Mason Police Department were recently recognized by Chief Colton McKinney for their efforts over the past year.

Awards were presented to Patrolmen Tyler Doss, Austen Toler, and Clayton Gibbs.

Doss was named “Officer of the Year.” The chief said in making the presentation that Doss was chosen due to his performance on traffic stops, arrests, and warrants. Doss had the largest drug bust of 2018/2019, and also maintained safety during a felony pursuit.

Gibbs received the designation of “Highway Safety Officer of the Year.” During 2018/2019, he issued 199 citations, mostly while working under a Highway Safety grant, according to Chief McKinney.

Toler was named “Criminal Enforcer Officer of the Year.” The award was based on officer performance on arrests and warrants, the chief said, adding Toler showed excellence in his ability to obtain and execute search warrants on felony drug cases.

McKinney said he is “beyond blessed” to see the officers not only graduate the West Virginia Basic Academy, but also to see them excel in their careers with the Mason department. He added the awards were made to show that the officers’ efforts did not go unnoticed.

“All three officers were hired in 2018, and to see the efforts they have made to make this department great is a sight to see,” McKinney said.

Mason police officers were recently presented awards within the department for the efforts they have made during the past year. Pictured, from left, are Chief Colton McKinney; Patrolman Tyler Doss, who was named “Officer of the Year”; Patrolman Austen Toler, “Criminal Enforcer Officer of the Year”; and Patrolman Clayton Gibbs, “Highway Safety Officer of the Year.” https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_2.4-Mason.jpg Mason police officers were recently presented awards within the department for the efforts they have made during the past year. Pictured, from left, are Chief Colton McKinney; Patrolman Tyler Doss, who was named “Officer of the Year”; Patrolman Austen Toler, “Criminal Enforcer Officer of the Year”; and Patrolman Clayton Gibbs, “Highway Safety Officer of the Year.” Courtesy photo

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

