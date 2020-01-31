For the record: Arrests, indictments reported

Arrests reported

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made Dec. 27, 2019 – Jan. 19: Derek L. Rice, 29, Gallipolis, Ohio, malicious wounding, capias, arrested by Deputy Turner. Edward D. Harbour, 56, Gallipolis Ferry, violation of personal safety order, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell. Timothy P. Whittington, 41, Ashton, driving revoked DUI, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell. Clayton J. Durbin, 39, Point Pleasant, capias, arrested by Cpl. Veith. Kathlene R. Pearson, 25, Henderson, fugitive from justice, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell. Tyler A. Crump, 27, Point Pleasant, DUI, arrested by Deputy Turner. Laron C. Beach, 26, Gallipolis, Ohio, conspiracy to commit felony, arrested by Deputy Turner. James M. DeWeese, 29, Point Pleasant, fleeing from officer in vehicle, driving suspended, no insurance, expired MVI, defective equipment, child restraint violation, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell.

Indictments reported

Gallia County, Ohio Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren announced Friday that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January and returned indictments. Included in those indictments were the following individuals from Mason County: Robert D. Martin, 38, of New Haven, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Cody A. Bennett, 20, of Point Pleasant, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Vandalism, a felony of the fourth-degree. James Kirker Jr., 27, of Point Pleasant, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Vandalism, a felony of the fourth-degree.

Travis J. Efaw, 31, of Ashton, one count of Robbery, a felony of the second-degree; one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; and one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. Bryan E. Randolph, 37, of Point Pleasant, one count of Attempted Theft, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Vandalism, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree. Dawn R. Gill, 54, of Point Pleasant, one count of Passing Bad Checks, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

