Board of education approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County School Board met on Tuesday evening and approved agenda items.

The board approved the following consent requests: Out of state travel for Wahama Color Guard, Matt Bradley, and approved chaperones, to travel to Columbus, Ohio, on February 1 thru 2, 22 thru 23, and March 21 thru 22, 2020, for Competitions, Band Boosters will be the funding source; out of state travel for Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High Culture Club, Kara Fetty, and James Casto, to travel to New York, N.Y., May 14-May 17, 2020, funding source will be Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School; out of state travel for William Cottrill, James Higginbotham, and Rachel DeHainaut, to travel to Orlando, Fla., June 28-July 1, 2020, to attend Model Schools Conference, Title II will be the funding source. The Memorandum of Understanding between Mason County Board of Education and WDBMOV Career Connections (and a collaboration between Workforce Development Board Mid-Ohio Valley’s WIOA Youth Program) to provide placement for work experience at Mason County Board of Education Locations; the request for a Mason County student to attend school in Jackson County for the 2020/21 school year; approve Matthew Bradley, Reta Hendrickson, and Jennifer Russell, as an approved drivers for the 2019/20 school year. Their driving records have been checked by the WV Department of Motor Vehicles.

The board approved the following volunteers for Ashton Elementary, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, Point Pleasant Primary, and Wahama Jr/Sr High, for the 2019/20 school year: James Dean, Lisa Mauch, Elizabeth Powell, Dwight Smith, Joyce Sturgeon, Roger Sturgeon, Bill Whittington, Cierra Beatty, Douglas Bryant, Anna Cox, Christopher Gilbert, Teagan Hay, Tristen Hay, Frederick Hunt, Rory Langford, Deleanna Langford, Lesley Marrero, James Matheny, Darla Schultz, Travis Schultz, Sarah Shaw, Ralph Shaw, Shawn Siders, Jessie Simpkins, Ryan Smith, Jordan Decker, Britney Ferrell, Chad Foreman, Brian Sayre, Elizabeth Crilow, Andrea Dennen, Teresa Deweese, Chelsea Freeman, Hollie Bumgarner, Beth Fields, Lauren Fields, Richard Grinstead, Rita Hendrickson, April Lloyd, Kelsey Roush, Jennifer Russell.

The board approved the following policies: Policy #1540-Termination of Administrative Contracts, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #3131-Reduction in Force-Classroom Teachers and Other Professional Personnel, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #3131.01-Reduction In Classroom Teaching Positions In Elementary Schools, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #3131.02-Preferred Recall List, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #3132-Vacancies-Professional Positions, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #3139.01-Suspension, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #3141-Termination, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #3220-Staff Evaluation, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #3370-Seniority of Professional Personnel, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #3431-Personal Leave, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #4139.01-Suspension, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #4140-Termination for Cause and Resignation, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #4162-Drug and Alcohol Testing on CDL License Holders, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #4431-Personal Leave, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #5113.02-School Choice Options, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #5335-Care of Students with Chronic Health Conditions, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #5341-Emergency Medical Authorization, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #5500-Student Code of Conduct, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #5540-The Schools and Community Agencies, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #5605-Discipline For Special Education Students, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #5610-Exclusion From Classroom or School Bus, Suspension, and Expulsion of Students, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #5630.01-Use of and Restraint and Seclusion with Students, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #5710-Student Complaints, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #6510-Payroll Authorization, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #7310-Disposition of Personal Property, on a five day review and comment period; Policy #8600.04-Bus Operator Certification, on a five day review and comment period.

The board approved the following professional personnel matters: Grant Family Medical Leave for Kimberly Bond, Teacher, New Haven Elementary School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Grant Family Medical Leave for Denver Casto, Teacher, Wahama Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Accept the resignation of Jocelyn Casto, First Grade Teacher, Leon Elementary, effective January 31, 2020; Approve the transfer of Andrea Justus, First Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary, to Kindergarten Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

The board also discussed adding an Assistant Superintendent position. During this discussion, Supt. Jack Cullen said an assistant would help when the board hired a new superintendent after Cullen officially leaves the district on June 30, 2021. Board President Jared Billings said the district office and Cullen have needed help for years. Vice President Meagan Bonecutter said she worries about adding the position because the county is loosing students. Board member Rhonda Tennant said they were told by the state to expect major budget cuts, so adding a position is risky. The topic was tabled and the board will discuss the matter at a later time.

The board approved the following service personnel: Accept the resignation of Ralph Ohlinger, Custodian, New Haven Elementary, effective July 1, 2020; Approve the reclassification, for the 2019/20 school year, for Velva Matheny, Cook III to Cook III/Cafeteria Manager, at Beale Elementary.

The board approved the following extra-curricular personnel: Accept the resignation of Bridget White, Yearbook Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective June 30, 2020; Accept the resignation of Kim Napora, Girls Varsity Tennis Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective January 3, 2020; Accept the resignation of Allison Pierce, Assistant Varsity Track Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective January 17, 2020; Employment of Sherry Dalton and Rosemary Vickers, Elementary Interventionist (Ashton Elementary), on an as needed basis, effective for the 2019/20 school year.

The board approved the financial report for December 2019. They also approved the county annual audit be requested for bid through the state auditor’s required procedures manual. The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements in total amounts of $614,315.11.

The school board will have a special LSIC meeting on Feb.3. The next regular board meeting will be Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

